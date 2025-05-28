Solana Name Service (prev. Bonfida)FIDA
Live Solana Name Service (prev. Bonfida) price updates and the latest Solana Name Service (prev. Bonfida) news.
price
$0.0862
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.08
24h high
$0.09
The live Solana Name Service (prev. Bonfida) price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13.41M. The table above accurately updates our FIDA price in real time. The price of FIDA is up 1.01% since last hour, down -0.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $86.22M. FIDA has a circulating supply of 990.91M coins and a max supply of 1.00B FIDA.
about Solana Name Service (prev. Bonfida)
What is Solana Name Service (prev. Bonfida)?
Solana Name Service (prev. Bonfida) Stats
What is the market cap of Solana Name Service (prev. Bonfida)?
The current market cap of Solana Name Service (prev. Bonfida) is $85.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Solana Name Service (prev. Bonfida)?
Currently, 155.58M of FIDA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $13.41M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.52%.
What is the current price of Solana Name Service (prev. Bonfida)?
The price of 1 Solana Name Service (prev. Bonfida) currently costs $0.09.
How many Solana Name Service (prev. Bonfida) are there?
The current circulating supply of Solana Name Service (prev. Bonfida) is 990.91M. This is the total amount of FIDA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Solana Name Service (prev. Bonfida)?
Solana Name Service (prev. Bonfida) (FIDA) currently ranks 551 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 85.45M
-0.52 %
#551
$ 13.41M
990,000,000
