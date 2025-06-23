FiduFIDU
The live Fidu price today is $0.25 with a 24-hour trading volume of $39.41K. The table above accurately updates our FIDU price in real time. The price of FIDU is up 0.00% since last hour, down -9.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.34M. FIDU has a circulating supply of 46.02M coins and a max supply of 46.02M FIDU.
What is the market cap of Fidu?
The current market cap of Fidu is $11.34M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Fidu?
Currently, 159.93K of FIDU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $39.41K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.46%.
What is the current price of Fidu?
The price of 1 Fidu currently costs $0.25.
How many Fidu are there?
The current circulating supply of Fidu is 46.02M. This is the total amount of FIDU that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Fidu?
Fidu (FIDU) currently ranks 1489 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
