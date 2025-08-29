figr_heloc

Figure HelocFIGR_HELOC

Live Figure Heloc price updates and the latest Figure Heloc news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0

24h high

$0

VS
USD
BTC

The live Figure Heloc price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $476.43K. The table above accurately updates our FIGR_HELOC price in real time. The price of FIGR_HELOC is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.19B. FIGR_HELOC has a circulating supply of 12.19B coins and a max supply of 12.19B FIGR_HELOC.

Figure Heloc Stats

What is the market cap of Figure Heloc?

The current market cap of Figure Heloc is $12.19B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Figure Heloc?

Currently, 476.43K of FIGR_HELOC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $476.43K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of Figure Heloc?

The price of 1 Figure Heloc currently costs $1.00.

How many Figure Heloc are there?

The current circulating supply of Figure Heloc is 12.19B. This is the total amount of FIGR_HELOC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Figure Heloc?

Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) currently ranks 17 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.19B

%

Market Cap Rank

#17

24H Volume

$ 476.43K

Circulating Supply

12,000,000,000

latest Figure Heloc news