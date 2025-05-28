fina

LufinaFINA

Live Lufina price updates and the latest Lufina news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.155

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.17

24h high

$0.23

VS
USD
BTC

The live Lufina price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $595.92K. The table above accurately updates our FINA price in real time. The price of FINA is down -31.08% since last hour, down -32.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $77.35M. FINA has a circulating supply of 73.24M coins and a max supply of 500.00M FINA.

Lufina Stats

What is the market cap of Lufina?

The current market cap of Lufina is $12.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lufina?

Currently, 3.85M of FINA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $595.92K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -32.19%.

What is the current price of Lufina?

The price of 1 Lufina currently costs $0.15.

How many Lufina are there?

The current circulating supply of Lufina is 73.24M. This is the total amount of FINA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lufina?

Lufina (FINA) currently ranks 1560 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.33M

-32.19 %

Market Cap Rank

#1560

24H Volume

$ 595.92K

Circulating Supply

73,000,000

latest Lufina news