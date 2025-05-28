FIO ProtocolFIO
$0.0177
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.02
24h high
$0.02
The live FIO Protocol price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.38M. The table above accurately updates our FIO price in real time. The price of FIO is down -2.14% since last hour, down -1.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.70M. FIO has a circulating supply of 811.19M coins and a max supply of 1.00B FIO.
about FIO Protocol
What is FIO Protocol?
FIO Protocol Stats
What is the market cap of FIO Protocol?
The current market cap of FIO Protocol is $14.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of FIO Protocol?
Currently, 191.01M of FIO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.38M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.19%.
What is the current price of FIO Protocol?
The price of 1 FIO Protocol currently costs $0.02.
How many FIO Protocol are there?
The current circulating supply of FIO Protocol is 811.19M. This is the total amount of FIO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of FIO Protocol?
FIO Protocol (FIO) currently ranks 1384 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 14.48M
-1.19 %
#1384
$ 3.38M
810,000,000
