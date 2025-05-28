The FIO Protocol is a Layer 1 blockchain built as a usability solution for the entire blockchain ecosystem. It sits beside and works with all other blockchains to securely facilitate workflow, confirmation, and other data between any and all blockchain/crypto user applications in a decentralized and self sovereign manner. FIO Protocol augments blockchain interactions to enable usability features like human-readable wallet names (e.g. jane@smith), decentralized payment requests (e.g. for invoicing, order carts, etc.), cross-chain metadata (e.g. to note invoice ID, order #, etc.), and NFT forgery prevention. It can be integrated into any wallet, exchange, payment processor, NFT marketplace, or staking platform.