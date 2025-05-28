Matr1x FireFIRE
Live Matr1x Fire price updates and the latest Matr1x Fire news.
price
$0.0942
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.06
24h high
$0.11
The live Matr1x Fire price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.36M. The table above accurately updates our FIRE price in real time. The price of FIRE is up 11.65% since last hour, up 50.84% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.72M. FIRE has a circulating supply of 66.73M coins and a max supply of 145.65M FIRE.
Matr1x Fire Stats
What is the market cap of Matr1x Fire?
The current market cap of Matr1x Fire is $6.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Matr1x Fire?
Currently, 25.09M of FIRE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 50.84%.
What is the current price of Matr1x Fire?
The price of 1 Matr1x Fire currently costs $0.09.
How many Matr1x Fire are there?
The current circulating supply of Matr1x Fire is 66.73M. This is the total amount of FIRE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Matr1x Fire?
Matr1x Fire (FIRE) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.28M
50.84 %
#1729
$ 2.36M
67,000,000
