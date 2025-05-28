fis

$0.173

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.16

24h high

$0.18

VS
USD
BTC

The live Stafi price today is $0.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.75M. The table above accurately updates our FIS price in real time. The price of FIS is down -0.29% since last hour, up 7.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $26.48M. FIS has a circulating supply of 153.00M coins and a max supply of 153.00M FIS.

Stafi Stats

What is the market cap of Stafi?

The current market cap of Stafi is $26.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Stafi?

Currently, 67.91M of FIS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.75M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.16%.

What is the current price of Stafi?

The price of 1 Stafi currently costs $0.17.

How many Stafi are there?

The current circulating supply of Stafi is 153.00M. This is the total amount of FIS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Stafi?

Stafi (FIS) currently ranks 1057 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 26.48M

7.16 %

Market Cap Rank

#1057

24H Volume

$ 11.75M

Circulating Supply

150,000,000

