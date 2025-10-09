fit

The live OFFICIAL RAY LEWIS price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.39M. The table above accurately updates our FIT price in real time. The price of FIT is down -18.54% since last hour, up 68.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.59M. FIT has a circulating supply of 991.73M coins and a max supply of 991.73M FIT.

OFFICIAL RAY LEWIS Stats

What is the market cap of OFFICIAL RAY LEWIS?

The current market cap of OFFICIAL RAY LEWIS is $7.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of OFFICIAL RAY LEWIS?

Currently, 359.35M of FIT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.39M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 68.63%.

What is the current price of OFFICIAL RAY LEWIS?

The price of 1 OFFICIAL RAY LEWIS currently costs $0.007.

How many OFFICIAL RAY LEWIS are there?

The current circulating supply of OFFICIAL RAY LEWIS is 991.73M. This is the total amount of FIT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of OFFICIAL RAY LEWIS?

OFFICIAL RAY LEWIS (FIT) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.52M

68.63 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 2.39M

Circulating Supply

990,000,000

