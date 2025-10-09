$0.00665 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.002 24h high $0.008

The live OFFICIAL RAY LEWIS price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.39M. The table above accurately updates our FIT price in real time. The price of FIT is down -18.54% since last hour, up 68.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 6.59M. FIT has a circulating supply of 991.73M coins and a max supply of 991.73M FIT .