$0.00351

The live Step App price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.87M. The table above accurately updates our FITFI price in real time. The price of FITFI is up 2.11% since last hour, down -4.35% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.17M. FITFI has a circulating supply of 2.53B coins and a max supply of 4.60B FITFI.

Step App Stats

What is the market cap of Step App?

The current market cap of Step App is $8.88M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Step App?

Currently, 1.95B of FITFI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.87M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.35%.

What is the current price of Step App?

The price of 1 Step App currently costs $0.004.

How many Step App are there?

The current circulating supply of Step App is 2.53B. This is the total amount of FITFI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Step App?

Step App (FITFI) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

