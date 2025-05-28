fjo

$0.941

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.94

24h high

$1.19

The live Fjord Foundry price today is $0.94 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.22M. The table above accurately updates our FJO price in real time. The price of FJO is down -15.15% since last hour, down -19.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $83.68M. FJO has a circulating supply of 10.55M coins and a max supply of 88.95M FJO.

What is the market cap of Fjord Foundry?

The current market cap of Fjord Foundry is $10.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fjord Foundry?

Currently, 1.30M of FJO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.22M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -19.71%.

What is the current price of Fjord Foundry?

The price of 1 Fjord Foundry currently costs $0.94.

How many Fjord Foundry are there?

The current circulating supply of Fjord Foundry is 10.55M. This is the total amount of FJO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Fjord Foundry?

Fjord Foundry (FJO) currently ranks 1697 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.54M

-19.71 %

Market Cap Rank

#1697

24H Volume

$ 1.22M

Circulating Supply

11,000,000

