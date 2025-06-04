FlayerFLAY
Live Flayer price updates and the latest Flayer news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0189
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.02
24h high
$0.02
The live Flayer price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $141.80K. The table above accurately updates our FLAY price in real time. The price of FLAY is up 10.84% since last hour, up 19.81% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.88M. FLAY has a circulating supply of 600.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B FLAY.
Flayer Stats
What is the market cap of Flayer?
The current market cap of Flayer is $10.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Flayer?
Currently, 7.51M of FLAY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $141.80K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.81%.
What is the current price of Flayer?
The price of 1 Flayer currently costs $0.02.
How many Flayer are there?
The current circulating supply of Flayer is 600.00M. This is the total amount of FLAY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Flayer?
Flayer (FLAY) currently ranks 1521 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.99M
19.81 %
#1521
$ 141.80K
600,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Sei recently announced Sei Giga, a full re-architecture of its Layer-1, designed to deliver 200k TPS and sub-400ms finality. With multi-proposer consensus, parallel execution, and a revamped storage engine, Sei Giga can position the it as the fastest EVM-compatible chain to date. This report breaks down the architecture, compares it to other high-performance chains, and models its potential ecosystem impact.
by Loso
/
Research
Unless incentive structures change, or there are ways for competitive protocols to implement either higher take rates on fees, or increase volume on their application through incentive programs, it seems that Hyperliquid will continue to consolidate its lead on both volumes as well as fees earned from those volumes.
by Boccaccio
/