Floor ProtocolFLC

Live Floor Protocol price updates and the latest Floor Protocol news.

price

$0.00312

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.003

VS
USD
BTC

The live Floor Protocol price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $72.57K. The table above accurately updates our FLC price in real time. The price of FLC is down -8.17% since last hour, down -0.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $77.93M. FLC has a circulating supply of 2.11B coins and a max supply of 25.00B FLC.

Floor Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Floor Protocol?

The current market cap of Floor Protocol is $7.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Floor Protocol?

Currently, 23.28M of FLC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $72.57K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.42%.

What is the current price of Floor Protocol?

The price of 1 Floor Protocol currently costs $0.003.

How many Floor Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Floor Protocol is 2.11B. This is the total amount of FLC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Floor Protocol?

Floor Protocol (FLC) currently ranks 1713 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.18M

-0.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#1713

24H Volume

$ 72.57K

Circulating Supply

2,100,000,000

