flp

FLIPFLP

Live FLIP price updates and the latest FLIP news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0

$0

(NaN%)

24h low

$0

24h high

$0

VS
USD
BTC

The live FLIP price today is $0 with a 24-hour trading volume of $419.77. The table above accurately updates our FLP price in real time. The price of FLP is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . FLP has a circulating supply of coins and a max supply of FLP.

FLIP Stats

What is the market cap of FLIP?

The current market cap of FLIP is $. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FLIP?

Currently, of FLP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $419.77 have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of FLIP?

The price of 1 FLIP currently costs $0.

How many FLIP are there?

The current circulating supply of FLIP is . This is the total amount of FLP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of FLIP?

FLIP (FLP) currently ranks -1 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$

%

Market Cap Rank

#-1

24H Volume

$ 419.77

Circulating Supply

0

latest FLIP news