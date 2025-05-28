flm

$0.0479

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.05

The live Flamingo Finance price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $19.56M. The table above accurately updates our FLM price in real time. The price of FLM is down -1.47% since last hour, down -5.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $26.14M. FLM has a circulating supply of 546.14M coins and a max supply of 546.14M FLM.

Flamingo Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Flamingo Finance?

The current market cap of Flamingo Finance is $26.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Flamingo Finance?

Currently, 408.65M of FLM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $19.56M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.46%.

What is the current price of Flamingo Finance?

The price of 1 Flamingo Finance currently costs $0.05.

How many Flamingo Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Flamingo Finance is 546.14M. This is the total amount of FLM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Flamingo Finance?

Flamingo Finance (FLM) currently ranks 1064 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 26.14M

-5.46 %

Market Cap Rank

#1064

24H Volume

$ 19.56M

Circulating Supply

550,000,000

