$0.0874

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$0.09

VS
USD
BTC

The live FLOCK price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.30M. The table above accurately updates our FLOCK price in real time. The price of FLOCK is up 1.31% since last hour, down -1.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $87.37M. FLOCK has a circulating supply of 110.18M coins and a max supply of 1.00B FLOCK.

FLOCK Stats

What is the market cap of FLOCK?

The current market cap of FLOCK is $9.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FLOCK?

Currently, 49.18M of FLOCK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.30M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.34%.

What is the current price of FLOCK?

The price of 1 FLOCK currently costs $0.09.

How many FLOCK are there?

The current circulating supply of FLOCK is 110.18M. This is the total amount of FLOCK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of FLOCK?

FLOCK (FLOCK) currently ranks 1661 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.23M

-1.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#1661

24H Volume

$ 4.30M

Circulating Supply

110,000,000

