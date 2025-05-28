FLORK CTOFLORK
Live FLORK CTO price updates and the latest FLORK CTO news.
$0.00771
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.008
24h high
$0.01
The live FLORK CTO price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.49M. The table above accurately updates our FLORK price in real time. The price of FLORK is down -17.63% since last hour, down -30.18% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.24M. FLORK has a circulating supply of 938.72M coins and a max supply of 938.72M FLORK.
FLORK CTO Stats
What is the market cap of FLORK CTO?
The current market cap of FLORK CTO is $7.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of FLORK CTO?
Currently, 193.49M of FLORK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.49M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -30.18%.
What is the current price of FLORK CTO?
The price of 1 FLORK CTO currently costs $0.008.
How many FLORK CTO are there?
The current circulating supply of FLORK CTO is 938.72M. This is the total amount of FLORK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of FLORK CTO?
FLORK CTO (FLORK) currently ranks 1728 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 7.79M
-30.18 %
#1728
$ 1.49M
940,000,000
