$0.0184

The live Flare price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.77M. The table above accurately updates our FLR price in real time. The price of FLR is down -0.13% since last hour, down -2.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.91B. FLR has a circulating supply of 65.48B coins and a max supply of 103.51B FLR.

Flare Stats

What is the market cap of Flare?

The current market cap of Flare is $1.21B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Flare?

Currently, 259.32M of FLR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.77M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.26%.

What is the current price of Flare?

The price of 1 Flare currently costs $0.02.

How many Flare are there?

The current circulating supply of Flare is 65.48B. This is the total amount of FLR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Flare?

Flare (FLR) currently ranks 90 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.21B

-2.26 %

Market Cap Rank

#90

24H Volume

$ 4.77M

Circulating Supply

65,000,000,000

