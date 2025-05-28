flreth

$2,761.81

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2,646.73

24h high

$2,808.11

VS
USD
BTC

The live Flare Staked Ether price today is $2,761.81 with a 24-hour trading volume of $83.44K. The table above accurately updates our FLRETH price in real time. The price of FLRETH is up 0.40% since last hour, up 3.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.62M. FLRETH has a circulating supply of 3.85K coins and a max supply of 3.85K FLRETH.

Flare Staked Ether Stats

What is the market cap of Flare Staked Ether?

The current market cap of Flare Staked Ether is $10.62M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Flare Staked Ether?

Currently, 30.21 of FLRETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $83.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.04%.

What is the current price of Flare Staked Ether?

The price of 1 Flare Staked Ether currently costs $2,761.81.

How many Flare Staked Ether are there?

The current circulating supply of Flare Staked Ether is 3.85K. This is the total amount of FLRETH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Flare Staked Ether?

Flare Staked Ether (FLRETH) currently ranks 1573 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.62M

3.04 %

Market Cap Rank

#1573

24H Volume

$ 83.44K

Circulating Supply

3,800

