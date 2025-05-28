flt

$0.0468

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.06

VS
USD
BTC

The live Fluence price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.73M. The table above accurately updates our FLT price in real time. The price of FLT is up 11.20% since last hour, up 8.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $46.78M. FLT has a circulating supply of 125.54M coins and a max supply of 1.00B FLT.

Fluence Stats

What is the market cap of Fluence?

The current market cap of Fluence is $7.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fluence?

Currently, 36.94M of FLT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.73M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.05%.

What is the current price of Fluence?

The price of 1 Fluence currently costs $0.05.

How many Fluence are there?

The current circulating supply of Fluence is 125.54M. This is the total amount of FLT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Fluence?

Fluence (FLT) currently ranks 1728 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.02M

8.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#1728

24H Volume

$ 1.73M

Circulating Supply

130,000,000

