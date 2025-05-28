fluffi

FluffingtonFLUFFI

Live Fluffington price updates and the latest Fluffington news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00418

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Fluffington price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13.74M. The table above accurately updates our FLUFFI price in real time. The price of FLUFFI is down -5.39% since last hour, down -49.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.18M. FLUFFI has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B FLUFFI.

Fluffington Stats

What is the market cap of Fluffington?

The current market cap of Fluffington is $4.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fluffington?

Currently, 3.29B of FLUFFI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $13.74M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -49.34%.

What is the current price of Fluffington?

The price of 1 Fluffington currently costs $0.004.

How many Fluffington are there?

The current circulating supply of Fluffington is 1.00B. This is the total amount of FLUFFI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Fluffington?

Fluffington (FLUFFI) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.21M

-49.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 13.74M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Fluffington news