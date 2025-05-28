fmc

Live Fimarkcoin.com price updates and the latest Fimarkcoin.com news.

The live Fimarkcoin.com price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.36M. The table above accurately updates our FMC price in real time. The price of FMC is down -0.01% since last hour, down -0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $327.80M. FMC has a circulating supply of 25.78B coins and a max supply of 128.32B FMC.

Fimarkcoin.com Stats

What is the market cap of Fimarkcoin.com?

The current market cap of Fimarkcoin.com is $65.87M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fimarkcoin.com?

Currently, 7.97B of FMC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $20.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.01%.

What is the current price of Fimarkcoin.com?

The price of 1 Fimarkcoin.com currently costs $0.003.

How many Fimarkcoin.com are there?

The current circulating supply of Fimarkcoin.com is 25.78B. This is the total amount of FMC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Fimarkcoin.com?

Fimarkcoin.com (FMC) currently ranks 637 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

