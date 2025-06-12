fnct

The live Financie Token price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $97.75K. The table above accurately updates our FNCT price in real time. The price of FNCT is up 1.59% since last hour, up 21.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $39.99M. FNCT has a circulating supply of 4.08B coins and a max supply of 20.00B FNCT.

What is the market cap of Financie Token?

The current market cap of Financie Token is $8.15M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Financie Token?

Currently, 48.89M of FNCT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $97.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 21.24%.

What is the current price of Financie Token?

The price of 1 Financie Token currently costs $0.002.

How many Financie Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Financie Token is 4.08B. This is the total amount of FNCT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Financie Token?

Financie Token (FNCT) currently ranks 1714 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.15M

21.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#1714

24H Volume

$ 97.75K

Circulating Supply

4,100,000,000

