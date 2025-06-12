Financie TokenFNCT
The live Financie Token price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $97.75K. The table above accurately updates our FNCT price in real time. The price of FNCT is up 1.59% since last hour, up 21.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $39.99M. FNCT has a circulating supply of 4.08B coins and a max supply of 20.00B FNCT.
Financie Token Stats
What is the market cap of Financie Token?
The current market cap of Financie Token is $8.15M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Financie Token?
Currently, 48.89M of FNCT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $97.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 21.24%.
What is the current price of Financie Token?
The price of 1 Financie Token currently costs $0.002.
How many Financie Token are there?
The current circulating supply of Financie Token is 4.08B. This is the total amount of FNCT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Financie Token?
Financie Token (FNCT) currently ranks 1714 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Meta-aggregators like Titan and Kamino Swap improve price execution for users, making the Solana swapping landscape more competitive. Jupiter has incorporated meta-aggregation features into its latest routing engine to keep users on its front end (own the user, own the flow). At large, teams are treating swaps as a commoditized complement, offering incredibly cheap or free swaps to own the end-user and increase demand for high-margin product offerings (multi-product DeFi). On another note, the divergence in the concentration of aggregator volume between DEXs suggests increased specialization at the DEX layer by asset type.
Uniswap confronts structural headwinds as Ethereum's dominance in DEX volume erodes while Solana emerges as the leading ecosystem. Despite massive historical volume, UNI token holders receive no revenue distribution after four years of operation, while multi-chain expansion efforts consistently underperform due to subsidized local competitors. Recent initiatives including Unichain L2 and V4 protocol upgrades have failed to generate meaningful organic adoption despite substantial incentive programs, highlighting the challenge of competing in increasingly fragmented markets without sustainable value accrual mechanisms.
