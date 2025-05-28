fofar

FofarFOFAR

Live Fofar price updates and the latest Fofar news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0000107

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00001

24h high

$0.00002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Fofar price today is $0.00001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $210.58K. The table above accurately updates our FOFAR price in real time. The price of FOFAR is % since last hour, down -19.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.50M. FOFAR has a circulating supply of 420.69B coins and a max supply of 420.69B FOFAR.

Fofar Stats

What is the market cap of Fofar?

The current market cap of Fofar is $8.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fofar?

Currently, 19.70B of FOFAR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $210.58K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -19.02%.

What is the current price of Fofar?

The price of 1 Fofar currently costs $0.00001.

How many Fofar are there?

The current circulating supply of Fofar is 420.69B. This is the total amount of FOFAR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Fofar?

Fofar (FOFAR) currently ranks 1712 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.42M

-19.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#1712

24H Volume

$ 210.58K

Circulating Supply

420,000,000,000

latest Fofar news