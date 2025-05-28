FOMO NetworkFOMO
Live FOMO Network price updates and the latest FOMO Network news.
price
$0.00294
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.05
24h high
$0.06
The live FOMO Network price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $28.30K. The table above accurately updates our FOMO price in real time. The price of FOMO is down -95.30% since last hour, down -94.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.46M. FOMO has a circulating supply of 481.03M coins and a max supply of 498.39M FOMO.
FOMO Network Stats
What is the market cap of FOMO Network?
The current market cap of FOMO Network is $25.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of FOMO Network?
Currently, 9.63M of FOMO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $28.30K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -94.93%.
What is the current price of FOMO Network?
The price of 1 FOMO Network currently costs $0.003.
How many FOMO Network are there?
The current circulating supply of FOMO Network is 481.03M. This is the total amount of FOMO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of FOMO Network?
FOMO Network (FOMO) currently ranks 971 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 25.43M
-94.93 %
#971
$ 28.30K
480,000,000
