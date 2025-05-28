foom

$0.000000105

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00000009

24h high

$0.0000001

The live Foom price today is $0.0000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $54.29K. The table above accurately updates our FOOM price in real time. The price of FOOM is down -0.31% since last hour, down -2.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.38M. FOOM has a circulating supply of 175.00T coins and a max supply of 175.00T FOOM.

Foom Stats

What is the market cap of Foom?

The current market cap of Foom is $18.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Foom?

Currently, 516.90B of FOOM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $54.29K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.37%.

What is the current price of Foom?

The price of 1 Foom currently costs $0.0000001.

How many Foom are there?

The current circulating supply of Foom is 175.00T. This is the total amount of FOOM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Foom?

Foom (FOOM) currently ranks 1230 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 18.38M

-2.37 %

Market Cap Rank

#1230

24H Volume

$ 54.29K

Circulating Supply

180,000,000,000,000

