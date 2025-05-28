FoomFOOM
Live Foom price updates and the latest Foom news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000000105
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00000009
24h high
$0.0000001
The live Foom price today is $0.0000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $54.29K. The table above accurately updates our FOOM price in real time. The price of FOOM is down -0.31% since last hour, down -2.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.38M. FOOM has a circulating supply of 175.00T coins and a max supply of 175.00T FOOM.
Foom Stats
What is the market cap of Foom?
The current market cap of Foom is $18.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Foom?
Currently, 516.90B of FOOM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $54.29K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.37%.
What is the current price of Foom?
The price of 1 Foom currently costs $0.0000001.
How many Foom are there?
The current circulating supply of Foom is 175.00T. This is the total amount of FOOM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Foom?
Foom (FOOM) currently ranks 1230 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 18.38M
-2.37 %
#1230
$ 54.29K
180,000,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/