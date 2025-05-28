for

$0.00747

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.008

The live ForTube price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.72M. The table above accurately updates our FOR price in real time. The price of FOR is down -1.69% since last hour, up 9.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.47M. FOR has a circulating supply of 563.72M coins and a max supply of 1.00B FOR.

ForTube Stats

What is the market cap of ForTube?

The current market cap of ForTube is $4.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ForTube?

Currently, 1.57B of FOR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.72M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.40%.

What is the current price of ForTube?

The price of 1 ForTube currently costs $0.007.

How many ForTube are there?

The current circulating supply of ForTube is 563.72M. This is the total amount of FOR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ForTube?

ForTube (FOR) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.31M

9.40 %

Market Cap Rank

#1737

24H Volume

$ 11.72M

Circulating Supply

560,000,000

