$0.00881

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live FORE Protocol price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $102.23K. The table above accurately updates our FORE price in real time. The price of FORE is up 0.51% since last hour, down -1.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.81M. FORE has a circulating supply of 800.76M coins and a max supply of 1.00B FORE.

FORE Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of FORE Protocol?

The current market cap of FORE Protocol is $7.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FORE Protocol?

Currently, 11.61M of FORE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $102.23K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.50%.

What is the current price of FORE Protocol?

The price of 1 FORE Protocol currently costs $0.009.

How many FORE Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of FORE Protocol is 800.76M. This is the total amount of FORE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of FORE Protocol?

FORE Protocol (FORE) currently ranks 1409 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.04M

-1.50 %

Market Cap Rank

#1409

24H Volume

$ 102.23K

Circulating Supply

800,000,000

