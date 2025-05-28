forest

FORESTFOREST

Live FOREST price updates and the latest FOREST news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0116

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live FOREST price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $649.35K. The table above accurately updates our FOREST price in real time. The price of FOREST is down -5.08% since last hour, down -19.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.55M. FOREST has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M FOREST.

FOREST Stats

What is the market cap of FOREST?

The current market cap of FOREST is $11.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FOREST?

Currently, 56.21M of FOREST were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $649.35K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -19.51%.

What is the current price of FOREST?

The price of 1 FOREST currently costs $0.01.

How many FOREST are there?

The current circulating supply of FOREST is 999.99M. This is the total amount of FOREST that is available.

What is the relative popularity of FOREST?

FOREST (FOREST) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.68M

-19.51 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 649.35K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest FOREST news