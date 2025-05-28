FlokiForkFORK
Live FlokiFork price updates and the latest FlokiFork news.
The live FlokiFork price today is $0.0000006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $277.47K. The table above accurately updates our FORK price in real time. The price of FORK is up 7.37% since last hour, up 50.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.37M. FORK has a circulating supply of 9.05T coins and a max supply of 10.00T FORK.
FlokiFork Stats
What is the market cap of FlokiFork?
The current market cap of FlokiFork is $5.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of FlokiFork?
Currently, 435.61B of FORK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $277.47K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 50.47%.
What is the current price of FlokiFork?
The price of 1 FlokiFork currently costs $0.0000006.
How many FlokiFork are there?
The current circulating supply of FlokiFork is 9.05T. This is the total amount of FORK that is available.
What is the relative popularity of FlokiFork?
FlokiFork (FORK) currently ranks 1723 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 5.85M
50.47 %
#1723
$ 277.47K
9,000,000,000,000
