Live Ampleforth Governance price updates and the latest Ampleforth Governance news.

price

$2.56

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.49

24h high

$2.58

The live Ampleforth Governance price today is $2.56 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.41M. The table above accurately updates our FORTH price in real time. The price of FORTH is up 0.04% since last hour, up 0.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $39.16M. FORTH has a circulating supply of 11.45M coins and a max supply of 15.30M FORTH.

Ampleforth Governance Stats

What is the market cap of Ampleforth Governance?

The current market cap of Ampleforth Governance is $29.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ampleforth Governance?

Currently, 1.33M of FORTH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.41M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.61%.

What is the current price of Ampleforth Governance?

The price of 1 Ampleforth Governance currently costs $2.56.

How many Ampleforth Governance are there?

The current circulating supply of Ampleforth Governance is 11.45M. This is the total amount of FORTH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ampleforth Governance?

Ampleforth Governance (FORTH) currently ranks 993 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 29.39M

0.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#993

24H Volume

$ 3.41M

Circulating Supply

11,000,000

