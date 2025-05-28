ForwardFORWARD
$0.00122
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0009
24h high
$0.001
The live Forward price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $371.46K. The table above accurately updates our FORWARD price in real time. The price of FORWARD is up 15.86% since last hour, up 30.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.08M. FORWARD has a circulating supply of 4.99B coins and a max supply of 5.00B FORWARD.
Forward Stats
What is the market cap of Forward?
The current market cap of Forward is $6.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Forward?
Currently, 305.54M of FORWARD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $371.46K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 30.26%.
What is the current price of Forward?
The price of 1 Forward currently costs $0.001.
How many Forward are there?
The current circulating supply of Forward is 4.99B. This is the total amount of FORWARD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Forward?
Forward (FORWARD) currently ranks 1683 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.28M
30.26 %
#1683
$ 371.46K
5,000,000,000
/