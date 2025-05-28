ShapeShift FOXFOX
Live ShapeShift FOX price updates and the latest ShapeShift FOX news.
price
$0.0309
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.03
24h high
$0.03
The live ShapeShift FOX price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $303.03K. The table above accurately updates our FOX price in real time. The price of FOX is down -0.21% since last hour, up 1.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $30.90M. FOX has a circulating supply of 622.36M coins and a max supply of 1.00B FOX.
about ShapeShift FOX
What is ShapeShift FOX?
ShapeShift FOX Stats
What is the market cap of ShapeShift FOX?
The current market cap of ShapeShift FOX is $19.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of ShapeShift FOX?
Currently, 9.81M of FOX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $303.03K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.28%.
What is the current price of ShapeShift FOX?
The price of 1 ShapeShift FOX currently costs $0.03.
How many ShapeShift FOX are there?
The current circulating supply of ShapeShift FOX is 622.36M. This is the total amount of FOX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of ShapeShift FOX?
ShapeShift FOX (FOX) currently ranks 1218 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 19.23M
1.28 %
#1218
$ 303.03K
620,000,000
