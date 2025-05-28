fox2

$0.00475

$0.004

$0.006

The live FoxPool price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $263.21K. The table above accurately updates our FOX2 price in real time. The price of FOX2 is down -12.27% since last hour, up 4.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.70M. FOX2 has a circulating supply of 1.14B coins and a max supply of 1.20B FOX2.

What is the market cap of FoxPool?

The current market cap of FoxPool is $6.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FoxPool?

Currently, 55.37M of FOX2 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $263.21K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.10%.

What is the current price of FoxPool?

The price of 1 FoxPool currently costs $0.005.

How many FoxPool are there?

The current circulating supply of FoxPool is 1.14B. This is the total amount of FOX2 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of FoxPool?

FoxPool (FOX2) currently ranks 1690 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

$ 6.44M

4.10 %

#1690

$ 263.21K

1,100,000,000

