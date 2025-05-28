foxsy

Foxsy AIFOXSY

Live Foxsy AI price updates and the latest Foxsy AI news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0189

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Foxsy AI price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $819.22K. The table above accurately updates our FOXSY price in real time. The price of FOXSY is down -0.27% since last hour, down -1.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $37.44M. FOXSY has a circulating supply of 673.92M coins and a max supply of 1.98B FOXSY.

Foxsy AI Stats

What is the market cap of Foxsy AI?

The current market cap of Foxsy AI is $12.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Foxsy AI?

Currently, 43.29M of FOXSY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $819.22K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.72%.

What is the current price of Foxsy AI?

The price of 1 Foxsy AI currently costs $0.02.

How many Foxsy AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Foxsy AI is 673.92M. This is the total amount of FOXSY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Foxsy AI?

Foxsy AI (FOXSY) currently ranks 1452 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.77M

-1.72 %

Market Cap Rank

#1452

24H Volume

$ 819.22K

Circulating Supply

670,000,000

latest Foxsy AI news