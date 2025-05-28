foxy

$0.00258

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.003

VS
USD
BTC

The live Foxy price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.72M. The table above accurately updates our FOXY price in real time. The price of FOXY is down -0.67% since last hour, down -0.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.78M. FOXY has a circulating supply of 4.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B FOXY.

Foxy Stats

What is the market cap of Foxy?

The current market cap of Foxy is $10.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Foxy?

Currently, 665.29M of FOXY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.72M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.22%.

What is the current price of Foxy?

The price of 1 Foxy currently costs $0.003.

How many Foxy are there?

The current circulating supply of Foxy is 4.00B. This is the total amount of FOXY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Foxy?

Foxy (FOXY) currently ranks 1587 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.32M

-0.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#1587

24H Volume

$ 1.72M

Circulating Supply

4,000,000,000

