$1.53
$0
(0%)
24h low
$1.28
24h high
$1.53
The live Fren Pet price today is $1.53 with a 24-hour trading volume of $257.26K. The table above accurately updates our FP price in real time. The price of FP is up 2.34% since last hour, up 18.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.20M. FP has a circulating supply of 7.32M coins and a max supply of 7.32M FP.
Fren Pet Stats
What is the market cap of Fren Pet?
The current market cap of Fren Pet is $11.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Fren Pet?
Currently, 168.14K of FP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $257.26K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 18.89%.
What is the current price of Fren Pet?
The price of 1 Fren Pet currently costs $1.53.
How many Fren Pet are there?
The current circulating supply of Fren Pet is 7.32M. This is the total amount of FP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Fren Pet?
Fren Pet (FP) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 11.22M
18.89 %
#1738
$ 257.26K
7,300,000
