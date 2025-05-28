fra

$0.00104

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.001

The live Fractal price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $234.63K. The table above accurately updates our FRA price in real time. The price of FRA is down -0.67% since last hour, up 0.60% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.83M. FRA has a circulating supply of 11.59B coins and a max supply of 21.00B FRA.

Fractal Stats

What is the market cap of Fractal?

The current market cap of Fractal is $12.10M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fractal?

Currently, 225.66M of FRA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $234.63K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.60%.

What is the current price of Fractal?

The price of 1 Fractal currently costs $0.001.

How many Fractal are there?

The current circulating supply of Fractal is 11.59B. This is the total amount of FRA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Fractal?

Fractal (FRA) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.10M

0.60 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 234.63K

Circulating Supply

12,000,000,000

