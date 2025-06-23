frag

$0.116

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.11

24h high

$0.17

VS
USD
BTC

The live Fragmetric price today is $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $60.43M. The table above accurately updates our FRAG price in real time. The price of FRAG is down -9.84% since last hour, down -15.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $115.53M. FRAG has a circulating supply of 202.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B FRAG.

Fragmetric Stats

What is the market cap of Fragmetric?

The current market cap of Fragmetric is $23.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fragmetric?

Currently, 523.10M of FRAG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $60.43M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -15.54%.

What is the current price of Fragmetric?

The price of 1 Fragmetric currently costs $0.12.

How many Fragmetric are there?

The current circulating supply of Fragmetric is 202.00M. This is the total amount of FRAG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Fragmetric?

Fragmetric (FRAG) currently ranks 1049 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 23.46M

-15.54 %

Market Cap Rank

#1049

24H Volume

$ 60.43M

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

