The live Frens.ai price today is $0.16 with a 24-hour trading volume of $48.34K. The table above accurately updates our FREN price in real time. The price of FREN is down -12.60% since last hour, down -25.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.31M. FREN has a circulating supply of 38.57M coins and a max supply of 38.57M FREN.

Frens.ai Stats

What is the market cap of Frens.ai?

The current market cap of Frens.ai is $7.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Frens.ai?

Currently, 295.64K of FREN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $48.34K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -25.23%.

What is the current price of Frens.ai?

The price of 1 Frens.ai currently costs $0.16.

How many Frens.ai are there?

The current circulating supply of Frens.ai is 38.57M. This is the total amount of FREN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Frens.ai?

Frens.ai (FREN) currently ranks 1701 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 7.12M

-25.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#1701

24H Volume

$ 48.34K

Circulating Supply

39,000,000

