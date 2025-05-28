freya

The live Freya by Virtuals price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $171.83K. The table above accurately updates our FREYA price in real time. The price of FREYA is down -4.22% since last hour, up 33.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.38M. FREYA has a circulating supply of 662.92M coins and a max supply of 662.92M FREYA.

Freya by Virtuals Stats

What is the market cap of Freya by Virtuals?

The current market cap of Freya by Virtuals is $6.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Freya by Virtuals?

Currently, 17.86M of FREYA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $171.83K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 33.48%.

What is the current price of Freya by Virtuals?

The price of 1 Freya by Virtuals currently costs $0.01.

How many Freya by Virtuals are there?

The current circulating supply of Freya by Virtuals is 662.92M. This is the total amount of FREYA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Freya by Virtuals?

Freya by Virtuals (FREYA) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

