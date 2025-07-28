fric

$0.00529

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.006

VS
USD
BTC

The live FRIC price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.28M. The table above accurately updates our FRIC price in real time. The price of FRIC is down -1.14% since last hour, down -3.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.29M. FRIC has a circulating supply of 999.97M coins and a max supply of 999.97M FRIC.

FRIC Stats

What is the market cap of FRIC?

The current market cap of FRIC is $5.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FRIC?

Currently, 241.85M of FRIC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.44%.

What is the current price of FRIC?

The price of 1 FRIC currently costs $0.005.

How many FRIC are there?

The current circulating supply of FRIC is 999.97M. This is the total amount of FRIC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of FRIC?

FRIC (FRIC) currently ranks 1749 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.38M

-3.44 %

Market Cap Rank

#1749

24H Volume

$ 1.28M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

