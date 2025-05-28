frok

$0.0428

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.06

VS
USD
BTC

The live FROK price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $122.09K. The table above accurately updates our FROK price in real time. The price of FROK is up 3.12% since last hour, down -20.87% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.99M. FROK has a circulating supply of 200.92M coins and a max supply of 420.69M FROK.

FROK Stats

What is the market cap of FROK?

The current market cap of FROK is $8.59M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FROK?

Currently, 2.85M of FROK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $122.09K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -20.87%.

What is the current price of FROK?

The price of 1 FROK currently costs $0.04.

How many FROK are there?

The current circulating supply of FROK is 200.92M. This is the total amount of FROK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of FROK?

FROK (FROK) currently ranks 1663 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.59M

-20.87 %

Market Cap Rank

#1663

24H Volume

$ 122.09K

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

