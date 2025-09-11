FrontierFRONT
Live Frontier price updates and the latest Frontier news.
price
$0.633
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.13
24h high
$0.65
The live Frontier price today is $0.63 with a 24-hour trading volume of $183.36K. The table above accurately updates our FRONT price in real time. The price of FRONT is up 376.88% since last hour, up 388.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $56.95M. FRONT has a circulating supply of 90.00M coins and a max supply of 90.00M FRONT.
about Frontier
What is Frontier?
Frontier Stats
What is the market cap of Frontier?
The current market cap of Frontier is $56.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Frontier?
Currently, 289.77K of FRONT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $183.36K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 388.99%.
What is the current price of Frontier?
The price of 1 Frontier currently costs $0.63.
How many Frontier are there?
The current circulating supply of Frontier is 90.00M. This is the total amount of FRONT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Frontier?
Frontier (FRONT) currently ranks 770 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
