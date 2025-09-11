Frontier is a decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregation layer that will allow users to manage their assets across multiple blockchains and DeFi applications. The network already has support for various applications on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony, among others. Frontier chain-based services and applications aim to provide users with the ability to participate in staking across multiple networks, provide liquidity to integrated applications, and swap assets between chains. FRONT is the native asset of the Frontier chain. It will serve several roles within the network, such as helping secure Fronter's decentralized key management system and giving users access to protocol governance rights.