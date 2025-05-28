frox

$0.0101

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Frox price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.24M. The table above accurately updates our FROX price in real time. The price of FROX is down -28.38% since last hour, down -33.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.14M. FROX has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B FROX.

Frox Stats

What is the market cap of Frox?

The current market cap of Frox is $10.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Frox?

Currently, 122.38M of FROX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.24M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -33.71%.

What is the current price of Frox?

The price of 1 Frox currently costs $0.01.

How many Frox are there?

The current circulating supply of Frox is 1.00B. This is the total amount of FROX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Frox?

Frox (FROX) currently ranks 1718 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.72M

-33.71 %

Market Cap Rank

#1718

24H Volume

$ 1.24M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

