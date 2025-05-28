Fortune TokenFRTN
The live Fortune Token price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $56.51K. The table above accurately updates our FRTN price in real time. The price of FRTN is down -2.17% since last hour, up 8.38% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $72.48M. FRTN has a circulating supply of 30.94M coins and a max supply of 996.28M FRTN.
Fortune Token Stats
What is the market cap of Fortune Token?
The current market cap of Fortune Token is $2.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Fortune Token?
Currently, 776.72K of FRTN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $56.51K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.38%.
What is the current price of Fortune Token?
The price of 1 Fortune Token currently costs $0.07.
How many Fortune Token are there?
The current circulating supply of Fortune Token is 30.94M. This is the total amount of FRTN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Fortune Token?
Fortune Token (FRTN) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
