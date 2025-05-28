frxeth

$2,718.79

24h low

$2,616.73

24h high

$2,765.09

The live Frax Ether price today is $2,718.79 with a 24-hour trading volume of $781.49K. The table above accurately updates our FRXETH price in real time. The price of FRXETH is down -0.30% since last hour, up 2.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $329.71M. FRXETH has a circulating supply of 121.27K coins and a max supply of 121.27K FRXETH.

Frax Ether Stats

What is the market cap of Frax Ether?

The current market cap of Frax Ether is $329.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Frax Ether?

Currently, 287.44 of FRXETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $781.49K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.95%.

What is the current price of Frax Ether?

The price of 1 Frax Ether currently costs $2,718.79.

How many Frax Ether are there?

The current circulating supply of Frax Ether is 121.27K. This is the total amount of FRXETH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Frax Ether?

Frax Ether (FRXETH) currently ranks 229 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 329.71M

2.95 %

Market Cap Rank

#229

24H Volume

$ 781.49K

Circulating Supply

120,000

