L2 Standard Bridged frxUSDFRXUSD
Live L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD price updates and the latest L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD news.
price
$1
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.99
24h high
$1.01
The live L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $798.30K. The table above accurately updates our FRXUSD price in real time. The price of FRXUSD is up 1.06% since last hour, down -0.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $94.72M. FRXUSD has a circulating supply of 94.76M coins and a max supply of 94.76M FRXUSD.
L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD Stats
What is the market cap of L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD?
The current market cap of L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD is $94.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD?
Currently, 798.67K of FRXUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $798.30K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.05%.
What is the current price of L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD?
The price of 1 L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD currently costs $1.00.
How many L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD are there?
The current circulating supply of L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD is 94.76M. This is the total amount of FRXUSD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD?
L2 Standard Bridged frxUSD (FRXUSD) currently ranks 515 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 94.83M
-0.05 %
#515
$ 798.30K
95,000,000
