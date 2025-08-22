$0.0464 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.05 24h high $0.05

The live FreeStyle Classic price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.03M. The table above accurately updates our FST price in real time. The price of FST is down -8.42% since last hour, down -8.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 46.42M. FST has a circulating supply of 220.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B FST .