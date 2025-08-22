fst

Live FreeStyle Classic price updates and the latest FreeStyle Classic news.

price

$0.0464

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.05

The live FreeStyle Classic price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.03M. The table above accurately updates our FST price in real time. The price of FST is down -8.42% since last hour, down -8.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $46.42M. FST has a circulating supply of 220.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B FST.

FreeStyle Classic Stats

What is the market cap of FreeStyle Classic?

The current market cap of FreeStyle Classic is $11.15M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FreeStyle Classic?

Currently, 43.72M of FST were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.03M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.42%.

What is the current price of FreeStyle Classic?

The price of 1 FreeStyle Classic currently costs $0.05.

How many FreeStyle Classic are there?

The current circulating supply of FreeStyle Classic is 220.00M. This is the total amount of FST that is available.

What is the relative popularity of FreeStyle Classic?

FreeStyle Classic (FST) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.15M

-8.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#1724

24H Volume

$ 2.03M

Circulating Supply

220,000,000

