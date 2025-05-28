FansTimeFTI
Live FansTime price updates and the latest FansTime news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0000535
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00006
24h high
$0.00006
The live FansTime price today is $0.00005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $137.33K. The table above accurately updates our FTI price in real time. The price of FTI is down -0.97% since last hour, up 5.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $534.66K. FTI has a circulating supply of 2.85B coins and a max supply of 10.00B FTI.
FansTime Stats
What is the market cap of FansTime?
The current market cap of FansTime is $152.00K. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of FansTime?
Currently, 2.57B of FTI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $137.33K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.14%.
What is the current price of FansTime?
The price of 1 FansTime currently costs $0.00005.
How many FansTime are there?
The current circulating supply of FansTime is 2.85B. This is the total amount of FTI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of FansTime?
FansTime (FTI) currently ranks 679 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 152.00K
5.14 %
#679
$ 137.33K
2,900,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/