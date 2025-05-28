fti

FansTimeFTI

Live FansTime price updates and the latest FansTime news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0000535

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00006

24h high

$0.00006

VS
USD
BTC

The live FansTime price today is $0.00005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $137.33K. The table above accurately updates our FTI price in real time. The price of FTI is down -0.97% since last hour, up 5.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $534.66K. FTI has a circulating supply of 2.85B coins and a max supply of 10.00B FTI.

FansTime Stats

What is the market cap of FansTime?

The current market cap of FansTime is $152.00K. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FansTime?

Currently, 2.57B of FTI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $137.33K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.14%.

What is the current price of FansTime?

The price of 1 FansTime currently costs $0.00005.

How many FansTime are there?

The current circulating supply of FansTime is 2.85B. This is the total amount of FTI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of FansTime?

FansTime (FTI) currently ranks 679 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 152.00K

5.14 %

Market Cap Rank

#679

24H Volume

$ 137.33K

Circulating Supply

2,900,000,000

latest FansTime news