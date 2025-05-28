Fantom is a Layer-1 blockchain that uses a single consensus layer to support the creation of multiple execution chains. The network's independent consensus layer called Lachesis, featuring a novel consensus mechanism developed by the Fantom Foundation dubbed the "Lachesis Protocol." Lachesis can provide security to multiple other layers, the first of which is Fantom's EVM-compatible smart contract chain called Opera. The project's goal is to host an ecosystem of execution layers while enabling them to feature fast and cost-efficient transactions due to the benefits provided by the Lachesis Protocol.